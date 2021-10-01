See All Family Doctors in Warren, MI
Dr. Maan Askar, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maan Askar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Kufa College of Medicine, University of Al-Mustansiriyah and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Askar works at Maan A. Askar, M.D., PC in Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jareer Hmoud, MD
    13430 E 13 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 427-1351
  2. 2
    Maan A Askar MD PC
    26440 Hoover Rd Ste C, Warren, MI 48089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 427-1337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Messa
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Askar?

    Oct 01, 2021
    Very comprehensive doctor. Always has your best interest at heart
    — Oct 01, 2021
    About Dr. Maan Askar, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1053321117
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kufa College of Medicine, University of Al-Mustansiriyah
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maan Askar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Askar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Askar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Askar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Askar works at Maan A. Askar, M.D., PC in Warren, MI. View the full address on Dr. Askar’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Askar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.