Dr. Maan Khatib, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.8 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Maan Khatib, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Jordan University of Science and Technology School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Children's Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.

Dr. Khatib works at Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio
    4410 Medical Dr Ste 540, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 206-7516
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Children's Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malabsorption and Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Short Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Therapeutic ERCP Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 07, 2021
    Dr. Khatib and his staff are Excellent! He took his time and listened then, prescribed an appropriate treatment plan. Thank you for caring!!
    Elizabeth Carranza — Dec 07, 2021
    About Dr. Maan Khatib, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1750648804
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY - Women &amp;amp; Children's Hospital of Buffalo|SUNY At Buffalo
    • Miami Children's Hospital|Miami Children's Hospital - Miami, FL
    • Jordan University of Science and Technology School of Medicine
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maan Khatib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khatib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khatib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khatib works at Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Khatib’s profile.

    Dr. Khatib has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khatib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

