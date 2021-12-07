Dr. Maan Khatib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maan Khatib, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maan Khatib, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Jordan University of Science and Technology School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Children's Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.
Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio4410 Medical Dr Ste 540, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (830) 206-7516Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Children's Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
Dr. Khatib and his staff are Excellent! He took his time and listened then, prescribed an appropriate treatment plan. Thank you for caring!!
About Dr. Maan Khatib, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1750648804
Education & Certifications
- SUNY - Women &amp; Children's Hospital of Buffalo|SUNY At Buffalo
- Miami Children's Hospital|Miami Children's Hospital - Miami, FL
- Jordan University of Science and Technology School of Medicine
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
