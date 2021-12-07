Overview

Dr. Maan Khatib, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Jordan University of Science and Technology School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Children's Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.



Dr. Khatib works at Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.