Dr. Maan Shikara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shikara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maan Shikara, MD
Overview
Dr. Maan Shikara, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Al Mustansiriyah Mustansiriyah Med College Baghdad Iraq and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Shikara works at
Locations
-
1
Universal Family Medical Care340 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 206-2901
-
2
Universal Family Medical Care, P.C.629 Medford Ave Ste 1, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 627-8702
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Shikara?
Very nice listened takes time with you. Dont feel rushed thru. Making appt very easy normal the way it should be. Paperwork no issue. Girls in office very nice. Was in Patchogue location. Office follows up with you for results everytime.
About Dr. Maan Shikara, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1235255456
Education & Certifications
- Southside Hospital
- University Of Al Mustansiriyah Mustansiriyah Med College Baghdad Iraq
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shikara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shikara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shikara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shikara works at
Dr. Shikara speaks Arabic and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shikara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shikara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shikara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shikara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.