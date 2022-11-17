Overview

Dr. Maaz Iqbal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Iqbal works at Elite Pain and Spine Institute in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.