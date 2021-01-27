Dr. G-Amlak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maaza G-Amlak, MD
Dr. Maaza G-Amlak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
David Demetri Kelner938 W Nelson St, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-3220
Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center836 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-8977
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. G-Amlak is caring and compassionate. She listens to the patient and treats accordingly. She makes suggestions, but leaves it up to the patient to decide. I find this to be a true partnership in healing.
Dr. G-Amlak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. G-Amlak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
