Overview of Dr. Mabel Marotta, MD

Dr. Mabel Marotta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Marotta works at Lorena Tinoco MD Pllc in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, C-Section and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.