Overview

Dr. Mabria Loqman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Loqman works at Mercy Crystal Lake-East in Crystal Lake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.