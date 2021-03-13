Dr. Mac Machan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mac Machan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mac Machan, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Machan works at
Locations
Vivida Dermatology-sunset6460 Medical Center St Ste 350, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 403-1326
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Machan removed a cancerous bump on my hand and though I was nervous, he made me feel so comfortable and at ease. I did not feel any part of the procedure. The part that impressed me the most, is that evening he called to make sure I was doing well. OUTSTANDING !!! Not many Dr's practice this type of care and concern, especially for a minor procedure.
About Dr. Mac Machan, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649505496
Education & Certifications
- Zitelli & Brodland, Pc
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- University of Utah
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Machan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machan works at
Dr. Machan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Machan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Machan speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Machan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machan.
