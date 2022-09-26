See All Neurosurgeons in Odessa, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Macaulay Nwojo, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Macaulay Nwojo, MD

Dr. Macaulay Nwojo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They graduated from Mayo Medical School, Rochester, Minnesota and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital and Pecos County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nwojo works at Midessa Neurosurgery & Complex Spine in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nwojo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midessa Neurosurgery & Complex Spine
    8050 E Highway 191 Ste 250, Odessa, TX 79765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 558-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical Center Hospital
  • Midland Memorial Hospital
  • Pecos County Memorial Hospital

Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry
Brain Disorders
Brain Tumor
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry
Brain Disorders
Brain Tumor

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Craniocervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 26, 2022
    I can not be more happy and satisfied with the surgery that Dr. Nwojo performed on me. Was in terrible pain before hand and now do not have any back pain. I had not heard of him prior to being recommended by my GP. In addition, when we check in for pre-op the day before, the hospital staff also commented on how they love working with him. I highly recommend him to anyone.
    Roger Becker — Sep 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Macaulay Nwojo, MD
    About Dr. Macaulay Nwojo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639433915
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurological Institute Phoenix Az
    Internship
    • St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center, Phoenix, Az
    Medical Education
    • Mayo Medical School, Rochester, Minnesota
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Macaulay Nwojo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwojo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nwojo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nwojo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nwojo works at Midessa Neurosurgery & Complex Spine in Odessa, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nwojo’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwojo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwojo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwojo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwojo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

