Dr. Macaulay Nwojo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwojo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Macaulay Nwojo, MD
Overview of Dr. Macaulay Nwojo, MD
Dr. Macaulay Nwojo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They graduated from Mayo Medical School, Rochester, Minnesota and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital and Pecos County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nwojo works at
Dr. Nwojo's Office Locations
-
1
Midessa Neurosurgery & Complex Spine8050 E Highway 191 Ste 250, Odessa, TX 79765 Directions (432) 558-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Pecos County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nwojo?
I can not be more happy and satisfied with the surgery that Dr. Nwojo performed on me. Was in terrible pain before hand and now do not have any back pain. I had not heard of him prior to being recommended by my GP. In addition, when we check in for pre-op the day before, the hospital staff also commented on how they love working with him. I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Macaulay Nwojo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1639433915
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute Phoenix Az
- St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center, Phoenix, Az
- Mayo Medical School, Rochester, Minnesota
- University of Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwojo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwojo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwojo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nwojo works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwojo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwojo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwojo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwojo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.