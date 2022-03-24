Overview of Dr. Macie Finkelstein, MD

Dr. Macie Finkelstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Finkelstein works at Boston Vision in Brookline, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.