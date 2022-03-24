Dr. Macie Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Macie Finkelstein, MD
Dr. Macie Finkelstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Boston Laser Eye Institute1101 Beacon St Ste 6, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 566-0062
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Finkelstein analyzed the results of the technicians tests and suggested a course of action customized to my needs. She is super knowledgeable and I trust her to have my best health in mind. I’m thankful for everything she ever done for me.
- Mass E&E Infirm
- New York University Med Center
- Worcester Meml Hosp
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Yale University
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.