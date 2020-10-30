Dr. Maciej Drazkiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drazkiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maciej Drazkiewicz, MD
Overview of Dr. Maciej Drazkiewicz, MD
Dr. Maciej Drazkiewicz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Medical University of Warsaw and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Community First Medical Center.
Dr. Drazkiewicz's Office Locations
Maciej Drazkiewicz M.d.2222 W Division St Ste 215, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions
Advanced Cancer Clinic3929 N Central Ave Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60634 Directions (773) 227-8807
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Community First Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was very attentive to my mother. He seems to be a very compassionate person. Made my mother feel very comfortable. He diagnosed her having a very rare blood disorder. Had it confirmed through Mayo Clinic.
About Dr. Maciej Drazkiewicz, MD
- Hematology
- English, Czech, Polish, Russian and Ukrainian
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York
- RAVENSWOOD HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Grochowski Hosp
- Medical University of Warsaw
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drazkiewicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drazkiewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drazkiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drazkiewicz speaks Czech, Polish, Russian and Ukrainian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Drazkiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drazkiewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drazkiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drazkiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.