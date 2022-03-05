Overview of Dr. Matt Lesniak, MD

Dr. Matt Lesniak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lesniak works at Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgery in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.