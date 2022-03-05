Dr. Matt Lesniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matt Lesniak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matt Lesniak, MD
Dr. Matt Lesniak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lesniak works at
Dr. Lesniak's Office Locations
Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgery259 E Erie St Ste 1950, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Lesniak in 2007 for removal of a benign meningioma that was resting on both my hearing and my vestibular nerves, affecting both my hearing and my balance. I was 58 at the time. My surgery actually was done in half the time promised because it was on my outer sheath, not touching my actual brain. It was way larger than initially predicted, but he finished in 4 hours leaving me with my balance totally restored and a slight gain in my hearing with no other residual problems. Was home in under a week, got therapy and was went back to work in 8 weeks. He took his time to explain everything, and even joked with my husband and I all the way through my convalescence. I would highly recommend this Dr to anyone who needs brain surgery. He is the best!!
About Dr. Matt Lesniak, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Dutch, Polish and Spanish
- 1326103151
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Johns Hopkins
- Johns Hopkins
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Dr. Lesniak works at
Dr. Lesniak speaks Dutch, Polish and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesniak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesniak.
