Overview

Dr. Maciej Malinski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Malinski works at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL and Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.