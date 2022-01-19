Dr. Maciej Malinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maciej Malinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Maciej Malinski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Locations
Cardiac & Vascular Specialists Sc1435 N Randall Rd Ste 201, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 695-3168
Advocate Medical Group13900 Quality Dr, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (847) 961-7800Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:30pm
Advocate Medical Group Algonquin Randall Rd600 S Randall Rd Ste 210, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (224) 783-4302
Womens Healthcare Center2230 Huntington Dr N, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 695-3168
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Malinski is a caring doctor that listens and takes time with his patients.
About Dr. Maciej Malinski, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1609847623
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
- Interventional Cardiology
