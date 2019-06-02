Overview of Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD

Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Mrugala works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

