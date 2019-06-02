See All Neurologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD

Neurology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD

Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Mrugala works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mrugala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - Neuro
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Head CT Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2019
    Top of class in communicating with patients. Listens carefully and provides all needed details for the patient's care plan. Very well versed, great sense of humor and honestly the best doctor you can get if diagnosed with a brain tumor to help you go through it.
    Kirkland — Jun 02, 2019
    About Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD

    • Neurology
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Polish
    • 1376533620
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • U Mass
    • U Mass Meml
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mrugala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mrugala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mrugala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mrugala works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mrugala’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mrugala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mrugala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mrugala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mrugala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

