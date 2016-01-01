Overview

Dr. Maciej Ossowski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW.



Dr. Ossowski works at Provident Primary Care in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.