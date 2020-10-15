Dr. Maciej Szalkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szalkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maciej Szalkowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Maciej Szalkowski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, NC. They completed their residency with East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2317 Executive Cir Ste A, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 689-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Experience was good but now can't find medical records. Office closed
About Dr. Maciej Szalkowski, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
