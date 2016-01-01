Overview of Dr. Maciej Uzieblo, MD

Dr. Maciej Uzieblo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Uzieblo works at Vascular & Endovascular Associates in Troy, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI, Berkley, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.