Dr. Mack Barnes III, MD

Oncology
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mack Barnes III, MD

Dr. Mack Barnes III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Barnes III works at Birmingham Hematology Oncology in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnes III' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Birmingham Hematology Oncology
    2728 10th Ave S Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 939-7880
  2. 2
    Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD
    2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 877-1000
  3. 3
    Cardiovascular Associates of N. Alabama P.c.
    2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 104, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 877-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Gynecologic Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr. Barnes is an exceptional physician. His surgical skills are amazing, and he has come to understand how important it is to effectively communicate with his patients! He's the BEST, and I have recommended him to people who may be dealing with GYN cancers.
    About Dr. Mack Barnes III, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033168547
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mack Barnes III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnes III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnes III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnes III works at Birmingham Hematology Oncology in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Barnes III’s profile.

    Dr. Barnes III has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

