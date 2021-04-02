Dr. Mack Barnes III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mack Barnes III, MD
Overview of Dr. Mack Barnes III, MD
Dr. Mack Barnes III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Barnes III' Office Locations
Birmingham Hematology Oncology2728 10th Ave S Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-7880
Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-1000
Cardiovascular Associates of N. Alabama P.c.2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 104, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barnes is an exceptional physician. His surgical skills are amazing, and he has come to understand how important it is to effectively communicate with his patients! He’s the BEST, and I have recommended him to people who may be dealing with GYN cancers.
About Dr. Mack Barnes III, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1033168547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes III has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.