Dr. Mack Rachal, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (118)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mack Rachal, MD is a Dermatologist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School.

Dr. Rachal works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Kerrville in Kerrville, TX with other offices in Fredericksburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Kerrville
    711 HILL COUNTRY DR, Kerrville, TX 78028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 896-4002
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Fredericksburg
    95 E HIGHWAY ST, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 997-0898
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Birthmark Removal Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment for Melasma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 29, 2023
    Professional, attentive and efficient. All in all a great experience
    S Morgan — Jan 29, 2023
    About Dr. Mack Rachal, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902856370
    Education & Certifications

    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    • Emory University Hospital
    • University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
    • University Of Dallas, Irving, Tx
