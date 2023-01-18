Overview of Dr. Mackenzie Austgen, MD

Dr. Mackenzie Austgen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Austgen works at Michiana Obstetrics And Gynecology in South Bend, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.