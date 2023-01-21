Dr. Mackenzie Brindley, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brindley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mackenzie Brindley, DMD
Overview
Dr. Mackenzie Brindley, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Florence, KY.
Dr. Brindley works at
Locations
-
1
Florence Family Dentistry7303 US Highway 42, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 350-9989Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brindley?
Dr.Brindley is patient and listens to your concerns. His work is outstanding and he has the most up-to-date equipment. The atmosphere in the entire office is friendly and cheerful.
About Dr. Mackenzie Brindley, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1982227799
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brindley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brindley accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brindley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brindley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brindley works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brindley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brindley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brindley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brindley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.