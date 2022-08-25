Dr. Varkula accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackenzie Varkula, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mackenzie Varkula, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Varkula works at
Locations
North Coast Mental Health Associates Inc.3690 Orange Pl Ste 430, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-5330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varkula?
Been going to her since I was young and now a college graduate. I can thank her for that because without someone who listens, helps and is able to prescribe the right medication I’d have never made it through school. She’s great! (As noted, the office staff could be nicer and more efficient)
About Dr. Mackenzie Varkula, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1891973608
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varkula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Varkula works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Varkula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varkula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varkula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varkula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.