Dr. Mackey Quinlan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mackey Quinlan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Medical School - Louisiana State University Medical Center and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.
Locations
Pierremont Pediatrics1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 140, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 10:00amSunday8:00am - 10:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Best Life & Health Insurance
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Office of Group Benefits
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to thank Dr. Quinlan for being so very amazing Saturday night with my daughter Alexis on the soccer field Saturday. I am so very grateful that you were there to help her and that you helped to keep me calm. Thank you thank you thank you.
About Dr. Mackey Quinlan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1831300136
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Medical School - Louisiana State University Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinlan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinlan.
