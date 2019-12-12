Dr. Madaiah Revana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madaiah Revana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madaiah Revana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Humble, TX. They graduated from Mysore Medical College India and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Revana works at
Locations
Humble Cardiology Associates9950 Memorial Blvd Ste 201, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 317-3967Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 2:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional services. Wonderful treatment by Dr Revana and the Physicians Assistants. The PAs very careful attention to all of the data! All of the staff are friendly, courteous, and helpful. Great place!
About Dr. Madaiah Revana, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1013997360
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Coney Island Hospital|St. Marthas Hospital Coney Island Hospital
- Mysore Medical College India
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Revana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Revana has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Revana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Revana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Revana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.