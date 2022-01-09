Dr. Madan Kandula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madan Kandula, MD
Overview of Dr. Madan Kandula, MD
Dr. Madan Kandula, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They completed their residency with Univ Of Oklahoma Hlth Sci Ctr
Dr. Kandula's Office Locations
Advent2885 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kandula?
My husband was the first among us to visit Advent and had a sinus procedure so he could breathe more easily. His snoring was atrocious and sometimes he would shake the bed. He had a procedure with Dr. Kandula and was breathing better that day. His snoring disappeared. I was so impressed, that I had to try Advent myself. I went into this with the attitude that I had had a conventional sinus surgery 8 years earlier and they would tell me there was nothing they could do. However, a scan (which they do right there and it literally takes 2 minutes and is painless - you are sitting revealed that they could help clean out the sinus area so I could breathe better and get less sinus infections which is the reason I had the first surgery. I have been plagued with sinus infections in the lovely Wisconsin winters all my life. I had the same procedure with Dr. Ethan Handler and it was amazing how much better my breathing became and how fewer sinus infections I now get.
About Dr. Madan Kandula, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1275521288
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Oklahoma Hlth Sci Ctr
- Univ Hosps Of Cleveland/Case Western Univ
- Duke University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kandula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kandula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kandula has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kandula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
242 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.