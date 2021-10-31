Dr. Madan Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madan Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Madan Prasad, MD
Dr. Madan Prasad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from L. N. MITHILA UNIVERSITY / DR. S. M. NAQUI IMAM MEDICAL & DENTAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital.
Dr. Prasad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Prasad's Office Locations
-
1
Modern Neurocare Medical Center1801 E March Ln Ste B220, Stockton, CA 95210 Directions (209) 951-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prasad?
I'm under care of Neurologist, Dr. Prasad for last few years. I'm glad I found him. His thoroughness of exam is phenomenal. I'm fully satisfied with clarity of his answers to my health questions. I feel very thankful to him for his service. I highly recommend him to my friends and family.
About Dr. Madan Prasad, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1639198054
Education & Certifications
- L. N. MITHILA UNIVERSITY / DR. S. M. NAQUI IMAM MEDICAL & DENTAL COLLEGE
- Neuromuscular Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad works at
Dr. Prasad speaks Hindi and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.