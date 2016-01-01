Overview of Dr. Madeleine Grigg-Damberger, MD

Dr. Madeleine Grigg-Damberger, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Grigg-Damberger works at Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho, NM with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.