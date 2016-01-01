See All Oncologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Madelene Lewis, MD

Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Madelene Lewis, MD

Dr. Madelene Lewis, MD is an Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Lewis works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC, SUMMERVILLE, SC and Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lewis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion
    8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads
    2000 1st Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    
    About Dr. Madelene Lewis, MD

    • Oncology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1639267669
    Education & Certifications

    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

