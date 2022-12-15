Dr. Madelin Ramil, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madelin Ramil, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Madelin Ramil, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Ramil's Office Locations
Center for Foot Surgery201 N University Dr Ste 110, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 370-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ramil ordered for me a set of orthotics that were the most comfortable I’ve ever worn. She was also great at explaining the problems my feet were having. After a few visits she told me to find another doctor because I needed arthroscopic surgery for my ankle to diagnose and treat the problem. I’ll always be grateful for those first few visits when she got me going in the right direction when my feet were really hurting.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073660585
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramil has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramil speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.