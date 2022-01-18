Dr. Eckenrode has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madeline Eckenrode, MD
Overview of Dr. Madeline Eckenrode, MD
Dr. Madeline Eckenrode, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckenrode's Office Locations
- 1 500 22nd St S Fl Nd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-7440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Thorough, takes her time with me every time. I have been her patient ever since she started in 2019 and she has been my trusted guide. She helped diagnose my cancer and get me set up with my cancer team. Have sent my son to her, too!
About Dr. Madeline Eckenrode, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1447646658
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eckenrode accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckenrode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckenrode. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckenrode.
