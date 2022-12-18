Dr. Madeline Fields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madeline Fields, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Madeline Fields, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Fields works at
Annenberg Building, 2nd Floor1468 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have never in my life had a doctor take such a thorough and detailed history, or had one who answered every question I had, who had a good plan to take care of my seizures if my current meds stopped working, and who gave me legitimate hope for my future health and life in general. No other doctor has ever presented so many options for treatment and no one has listened to me like Dr. Fields has. She is up on all the latest research and combines that with true humanity, optimism, and respect for me as a patient and as a human being. I am deeply grateful that I found her.
About Dr. Madeline Fields, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1962667360
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fields using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fields works at
Dr. Fields has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.
