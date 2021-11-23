See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lexington, KY
Dr. Madeline Fisher, MD

Internal Medicine
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Madeline Fisher, MD

Dr. Madeline Fisher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Fisher works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fisher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    211 Fountain Ct Ste 120, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Madeline Fisher, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1770945115
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

