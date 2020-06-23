Dr. Madeline Lillie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lillie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madeline Lillie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Madeline Lillie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Buffalo Amherst Allergy Associates PC500 Corporate Pkwy Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 631-0380
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Madeline Lillie for over 15 years for asthma and COPD. I feel she has helped keep me alive. She is personable, caring, efficient and knowledgeable. On occasion I did not follow her advice completely and suffered because of that I highly recommend her
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1962482711
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Lillie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lillie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lillie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lillie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lillie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lillie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.