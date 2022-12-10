See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Madeline Stark, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Madeline Stark, MD

Dr. Madeline Stark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Stark works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rush University Medical Center
    1653 W Congress Pkwy Rm 203, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-8060
  2. 2
    1650 W Harrison St Ste 46, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 947-8800
  3. 3
    Rush Univ. Medical Center
    1620 W Harrison St # 708, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rh Incompatibility Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Vaginosis Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Vaginosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 10, 2022
    My daughter recommended Dr. Stark for my yearly gyne exam. I am in my 60s and I was so impressed how she thoroughly explained women issues for my age, which no other gynecologist doctor has done. She took the time to talk and listen to me. She is such an excellent doctor that I started to refer family and co-workers to her the minute I left her office.
    Martha Y. — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Madeline Stark, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235520040
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madeline Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stark works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Stark’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

