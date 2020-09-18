Dr. Underwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madeline Underwood, MD
Overview
Dr. Madeline Underwood, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-2020
Clinic Inc At Ruth Temple H Cthe3834 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90062 Directions (323) 730-1920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Underwood?
Doctor Underwood is a kind doctor and a good listener. She took the time to know me as a person. She listened to my concerns in regards to my health and well being. Her kind mannerism made it easier to talk her and to trust her.
About Dr. Madeline Underwood, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Underwood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Underwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Underwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Underwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.