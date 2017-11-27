Dr. Madeline Utterback, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Utterback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madeline Utterback, DMD
Overview
Dr. Madeline Utterback, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fishkill, NY.
Dr. Utterback works at
Locations
-
1
Main Street Dentistry8 Church St Ste 1, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 351-8141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Utterback?
Dr Utterback is wonderful, great assistant never had problem. Disappointed in my cleaning with new person
About Dr. Madeline Utterback, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1437366499
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Utterback has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Utterback accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Utterback using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Utterback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Utterback works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Utterback. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Utterback.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Utterback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Utterback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.