Overview

Dr. Madelyn Wiegand, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Riverside Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wiegand works at Brian L. Fong MD Inc. in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.