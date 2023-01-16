Dr. Madhav Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhav Bhat, MD
Dr. Madhav Bhat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.
Fort Wayne Neurological Center2510 E DuPont Rd Ste 226, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 460-3100
Van Wert Asc One Ltc140 Fox Rd, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (800) 686-3963
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhat was very thorough we liked him…. The receptionist and ck out girls were OK…
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1376540823
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology
Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhat accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhat speaks Hindi.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.