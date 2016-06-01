Dr. Madhavi Averneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Averneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhavi Averneni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Greensboro Medical Associates P.A.1511 Westover Ter Ste 201, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 373-0611
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Averneni is the best! My only complaint is that after being her patient for years, she quit and I didn't have any warning and had to find a new doctor right away. I saw her fairly often and I was just surprised she didn't mention she was leaving, I would have loved a recommendation for a new internist from her. I do NOT like my new doctor.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1710171954
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Averneni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Averneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Averneni works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Averneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
