Dr. Cherukuri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madhavi Cherukuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madhavi Cherukuri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Downingtown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Cherukuri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Afc Urgent Care Downingtown150 E Pennsylvania Ave Ste 140, Downingtown, PA 19335 Directions (610) 518-1060
-
2
Advanced Health & Fitness Ltd934 Montgomery Ave, Penn Valley, PA 19072 Directions (484) 270-8600
- 3 180 W Girard Ave Ste 108, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Directions (215) 935-6777
-
4
Pennsylvania Urgent Care Centers Pllc510 E Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (484) 999-0204
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cherukuri?
About Dr. Madhavi Cherukuri, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1629092390
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherukuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherukuri works at
Dr. Cherukuri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherukuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherukuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherukuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.