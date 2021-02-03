Overview

Dr. Madhavi Gaddam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Gaddam works at Advent Orthopaedics in Denton, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.