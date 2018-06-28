Dr. Madhavi Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhavi Jordan, MD
Overview of Dr. Madhavi Jordan, MD
Dr. Madhavi Jordan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Jordan works at
Dr. Jordan's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Northside Cherokee Surgical Associates - Woodstock900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 412, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 924-9656
-
3
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
-
4
Northside Cherokee Surgical Associates - Canton470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 230, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 924-9656
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jordan?
Dr. Jordan is an excellent surgeon. She conducted a surgery that saved my husbands life. She was great and explained the entire process while holding our hands and walking us slowly through the process. She is excellent and we recommend her 100%.
About Dr. Madhavi Jordan, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1023007499
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan works at
Dr. Jordan has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jordan speaks Gujarati.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.