Dr. Madhavi Jordan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Jordan works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.