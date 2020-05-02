Dr. Madhavi Kambam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kambam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhavi Kambam, MD
Overview of Dr. Madhavi Kambam, MD
Dr. Madhavi Kambam, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Kambam's Office Locations
New York Oncology Hematology43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-6696
AMC at Patroon Creek400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 210, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 262-6696
New York Oncology Hematology3 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 262-6696
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent she has excellent communication skills and thoroughly explains treatments and procedures. I recommend her without reservation!
About Dr. Madhavi Kambam, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1700013943
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
