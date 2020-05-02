Overview of Dr. Madhavi Kambam, MD

Dr. Madhavi Kambam, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Kambam works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.