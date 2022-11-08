Overview of Dr. Madhavi Kurli, MD

Dr. Madhavi Kurli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chennai Medical College and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Kurli works at Advanced Retina & Eye Cancer Center in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.