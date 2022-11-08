See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Madhavi Kurli, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Madhavi Kurli, MD

Dr. Madhavi Kurli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chennai Medical College and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Kurli works at Advanced Retina & Eye Cancer Center in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kurli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Retina and Eye Cancer Center LLC
    19820 N 7th St Ste 120, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 397-9560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Cancer
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acquired Coloboma
Acute Endophthalmitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Blindness
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Melanoma
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Endophthalmitis
Eye Disease
Eye Infections
Eye Melanoma
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Posterior Scleritis
Progressive High Myopia
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoblastoma
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Temporal Arteritis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Vitreous Abscess
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr. Kurli is professional, compassionate, and very helpful. I am extremely pleased with her care.
    D. Macklin — Nov 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Madhavi Kurli, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013065770
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Chennai Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madhavi Kurli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurli works at Advanced Retina & Eye Cancer Center in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kurli’s profile.

    Dr. Kurli has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

