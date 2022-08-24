Overview

Dr. Madhavi Mandala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, India and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Mandala works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.