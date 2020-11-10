Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madhavi Murthy, MD
Overview of Dr. Madhavi Murthy, MD
Dr. Madhavi Murthy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Murthy works at
Dr. Murthy's Office Locations
Cedar Creek Internal Medicine PC10200 SW Eastridge St Ste 205, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 280-4555
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murthy has been my doctor for almost 20 years. She has been there for me and has given met the best care possible. I'm someone with several conditions that require constant attention. She is in touch with the many doctors I see. She is the best and I'm glad she is my doctor.
About Dr. Madhavi Murthy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1144323619
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.
