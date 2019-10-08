Overview of Dr. Madhavi Rudraraju, MD

Dr. Madhavi Rudraraju, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College|Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, India and is affiliated with Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rudraraju works at Texas Transplant Physicians - Liver in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.