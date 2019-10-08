Dr. Madhavi Rudraraju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudraraju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhavi Rudraraju, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Madhavi Rudraraju, MD
Dr. Madhavi Rudraraju, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College|Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, India and is affiliated with Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rudraraju works at
Dr. Rudraraju's Office Locations
Texas Transplant Physicians - Liver8201 Ewing Halsell Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 756-8536
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and knowledge Doctor in my healthcare. I would highly recommend her to ANYONE with liver disease!
About Dr. Madhavi Rudraraju, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Andhra Medical College|Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudraraju accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudraraju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudraraju speaks Hindi and Telugu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudraraju. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudraraju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudraraju, there are benefits to both methods.