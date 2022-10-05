Dr. Madhavi Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhavi Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Madhavi Thomas, MD
Dr. Madhavi Thomas, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Andra Medical College in India and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Baylor Headache and Movement Disorder Center9101 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions
North Texas Movement Disorders Institute4931 Long Prairie Rd Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Thomas after being bounced around from various doctors & neurologists and she was able to isolate and treat my dystonia in 1` visit. She explained everything perfectly, answered all my questions, and was just wonderful to deal with. She treated me as though I were her only patient
About Dr. Madhavi Thomas, MD
- Neurological Movement Disorders
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Female
- 1558337238
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Med
- Andra Medical College in India
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- Medical City Arlington
