Dr. Madhavi Toke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Madhavi Toke, MD
Dr. Madhavi Toke, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Heywood Hospital, UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Toke works at
Dr. Toke's Office Locations
-
1
HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital - Fitchburg Campus275 Nichols Rd, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 343-5048
-
2
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heywood Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Toke is very friendly and helps you understand your cancer and how to treat it. Her staff at the Cancer Center are amazing as well
About Dr. Madhavi Toke, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1013985381
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toke works at
Dr. Toke has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toke speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Toke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toke.
