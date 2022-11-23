Overview of Dr. Madhavi Uppalapati, MD

Dr. Madhavi Uppalapati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College India and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Uppalapati works at Madhavi Uppalapati, MD in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.